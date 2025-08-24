Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Marzetti alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MZTI

Marzetti Stock Performance

Shares of MZTI stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47. Marzetti has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $202.63.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marzetti will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marzetti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Marzetti by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marzetti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marzetti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.