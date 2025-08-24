Maxim Group Cuts Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target to $10.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) by 1,411.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,800 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.