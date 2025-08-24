Maxim Group Cuts Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target to $10.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DRMA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.24.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
