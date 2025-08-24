Miller Industries, Inc. $MLR Stake Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.18% of Miller Industries worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 93.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,894.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLR opened at $44.7390 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

MLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Miller Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

