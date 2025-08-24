MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 180.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.