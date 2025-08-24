monday.com’s (MNDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNDY. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $177.89 on Thursday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.40, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average of $271.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd grew its position in monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 877,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,114,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.