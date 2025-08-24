MongoDB’s (MDB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $219.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

