NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) vs. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Financial Review

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NACCO Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NACCO Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

49.1% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NACCO Industries and Warrior Met Coal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $237.71 million 1.21 $33.74 million $4.26 9.09 Warrior Met Coal $1.53 billion 2.05 $250.60 million $0.77 77.14

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries. NACCO Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NACCO Industries and Warrior Met Coal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warrior Met Coal 0 3 2 0 2.40

Warrior Met Coal has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 11.79% 7.72% 5.03% Warrior Met Coal 3.30% 2.26% 1.81%

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies. Coal is surface mined in North Dakota and Mississippi. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium, and other industrial minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, and Nebraska. This segment also offers mining design and consulting services. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

