National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in National Beverage stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

