Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nayax
Nayax Stock Up 1.6%
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.