Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.



Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.23. Nayax has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

