Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,110.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,891,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,785,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

