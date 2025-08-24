Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,573 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,766. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

