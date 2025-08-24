Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEXN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Nexxen International Price Performance

NEXN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 95,219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,555,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

