Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Nice alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nice

Nice Stock Performance

Shares of Nice stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. Nice has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $200.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nice

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 99.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.