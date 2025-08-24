Nicholas Wealth LLC. Sells 2,837 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nicholas Wealth LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at $118,542,441.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

