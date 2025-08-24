Northern Trust Corp Acquires 118,706 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $103,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Credicorp by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Credicorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 155,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 747,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $254.9210 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $256.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

