Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,973 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $113,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,490,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,976,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.9450 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

