Northern Trust Corp Acquires 49,494 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $119,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.7740 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

