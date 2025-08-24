Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $120,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 344.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 43.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.7750 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.