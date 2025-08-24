Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Medpace worth $102,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 221.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $463.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

