Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $107,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,768,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,880,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,138,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.5350 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

