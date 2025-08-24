Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $114,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,318,000 after buying an additional 1,016,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

THC opened at $179.57 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $185.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $784,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,070. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,030. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $5,369,512. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

