Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $107,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

