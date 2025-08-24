Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of BHP Group worth $108,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $55.9250 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.