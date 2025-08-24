Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.87% of MGIC Investment worth $109,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $28.1450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.