Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Carpenter Technology worth $120,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,727,000. SurgoCap Partners LP raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 619,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $243.8210 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,207 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

