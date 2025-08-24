Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $101,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,834,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,010,000 after purchasing an additional 422,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $185.6470 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

About TKO Group



TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

