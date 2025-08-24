Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $118,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.7%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

