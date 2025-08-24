Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $108,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.2430 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

