Northern Trust Corp Has $105.64 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.91% of GATX worth $105,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 117.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GATX by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 3.8%

GATX opened at $166.1990 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,599.54. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,679 shares of company stock worth $3,705,974 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

