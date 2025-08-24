Northern Trust Corp Has $107.09 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Encompass Health worth $107,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EHC opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

