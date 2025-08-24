Northern Trust Corp Has $107.53 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Universal Health Services worth $107,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

