Northern Trust Corp Has $110.88 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,339 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $110,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Crown by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.8790 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

