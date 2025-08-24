Northern Trust Corp Has $116.41 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $116,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2,346.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,296 shares of company stock worth $6,611,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $267.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

