Northern Trust Corp Has $119.29 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Ovintiv worth $119,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.8850 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

