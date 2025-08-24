Northern Trust Corp Has $120.19 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,286 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $120,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $227.4270 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

