Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $99,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.6460 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

