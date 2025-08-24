Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $116,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,201. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

