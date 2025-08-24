Northern Trust Corp Purchases 237,730 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of News worth $114,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get News alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of News by 714.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Up 2.6%

NWSA stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.