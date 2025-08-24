Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Agree Realty worth $119,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.0650 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Agree Realty



Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

