Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $106,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Globe Life by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 25.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $141.1480 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

