Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,999 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $111,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $41,789,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.61. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

