Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,102 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of XPO worth $108,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 33.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $137.4040 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.XPO’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.