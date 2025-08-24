Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of ExlService worth $101,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

