Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.