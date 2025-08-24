Nuveen LLC Invests $8.63 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,584 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 256,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $8,508,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

THO opened at $111.6430 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

