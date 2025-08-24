Nuveen LLC Invests $9.01 Million in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 331,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Five9 by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $81,764.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 227,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $1,113,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

