Nuveen LLC Invests $9.01 Million in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 331,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Five9 by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Price Performance
FIVN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $81,764.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 227,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $1,113,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.