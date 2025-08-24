Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,200,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,185,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,377.49. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $12,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,501,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,304,958. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $83.92 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

