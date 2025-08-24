Nuveen LLC Takes $8.03 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.49 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,216,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $258,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,665 shares of company stock valued at $23,099,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

