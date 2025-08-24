Nuveen LLC Takes $8.31 Million Position in HNI Corporation $HNI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 187,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HNI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in HNI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 474,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in HNI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 444,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

HNI Stock Up 3.1%

HNI stock opened at $44.8380 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. HNI Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,986.77. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,400. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.