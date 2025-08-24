NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.